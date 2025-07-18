Sachetta LLC Grows Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3,142.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

