Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after buying an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $320,707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after buying an additional 1,841,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,946,000 after buying an additional 780,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.56.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

