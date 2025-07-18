Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 367,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $631.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0878 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.