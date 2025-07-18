Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases New Shares in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

