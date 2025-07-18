Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Insider Trevor Croker Sells 26,091 Shares of Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Croker sold 26,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$67.64 ($43.92), for a total transaction of A$1,764,743.06 ($1,145,937.05).

Trevor Croker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Trevor Croker sold 17,369 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$67.05 ($43.54), for a total transaction of A$1,164,660.93 ($756,273.33).

On Tuesday, July 15th, Trevor Croker sold 34,814 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$67.49 ($43.82), for a total transaction of A$2,349,527.23 ($1,525,667.03).

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aristocrat Leisure Increases Dividend

About Aristocrat Leisure

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous Interim dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Aristocrat Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

