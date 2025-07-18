Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Insider Trevor Croker Sells 26,091 Shares of Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Croker sold 26,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$67.64 ($43.92), for a total transaction of A$1,764,743.06 ($1,145,937.05).
Trevor Croker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 14th, Trevor Croker sold 17,369 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$67.05 ($43.54), for a total transaction of A$1,164,660.93 ($756,273.33).
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Trevor Croker sold 34,814 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$67.49 ($43.82), for a total transaction of A$2,349,527.23 ($1,525,667.03).
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Aristocrat Leisure Increases Dividend
About Aristocrat Leisure
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.
