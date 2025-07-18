8,785 Shares in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,785 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $662,694,000 after buying an additional 375,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $584,139,000 after buying an additional 908,271 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after buying an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $299,986,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,082,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,151,000 after buying an additional 968,583 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

