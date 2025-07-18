iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 165.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $88.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

