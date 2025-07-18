Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Community Foundation Oregon Sells 4,550 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $17,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 888,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,199.88. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

On Tuesday, July 15th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 5,130 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $18,314.10.

On Thursday, July 10th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,170 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $8,094.10.

On Friday, July 11th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,831 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $14,404.56.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,871 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $6,978.83.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 5,694 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $21,352.50.

On Monday, July 7th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,000 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $3,770.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,765 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $14,043.45.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,404 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $9,015.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Community Foundation Oregon sold 8,830 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $33,200.80.

On Monday, June 30th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,184 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $11,908.16.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of JCTC opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCTC. Parthenon LLC bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.