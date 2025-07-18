Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Community Foundation Oregon Sells 4,550 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $17,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 888,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,199.88. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 5,130 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $18,314.10.
- On Thursday, July 10th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,170 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $8,094.10.
- On Friday, July 11th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,831 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $14,404.56.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,871 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $6,978.83.
- On Tuesday, July 8th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 5,694 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $21,352.50.
- On Monday, July 7th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,000 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $3,770.00.
- On Thursday, July 3rd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,765 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $14,043.45.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,404 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $9,015.00.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Community Foundation Oregon sold 8,830 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $33,200.80.
- On Monday, June 30th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,184 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $11,908.16.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of JCTC opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCTC. Parthenon LLC bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
