Eric W. Roberts Purchases 6,500 Shares of CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock

CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) insider Eric W. Roberts bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $15,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,704.89. This represents a 17.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CalciMedica Trading Up 15.6%
CALC stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. CalciMedica Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.24.
CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that CalciMedica Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
