W Keith Smith Sells 20,476 Shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 20,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $11,261.80. Following the sale, the president directly owned 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,488.20. This represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, W Keith Smith sold 8,100 shares of Direct Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $4,374.00.

Direct Digital Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT opened at $0.52 on Friday. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 6.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Direct Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

