Karen Alexander Sells 671 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) CFO Karen Alexander sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $12,218.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,475.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bakkt stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 5.35.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($2.08). Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 88.55% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

