iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after buying an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

IWD stock opened at $196.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

