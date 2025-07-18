Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 733,195 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.62.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Utilities Sector Is Heating Up—Don’t Miss the Breakout
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How Goldman Sachs Earnings Help You Strategize Your Portfolio
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Catalysts Driving Plug Power’s Turnaround Case
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.