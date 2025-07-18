Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 733,195 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,079,993,196.12. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

