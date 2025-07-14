Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.35. Wartsila shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 8,651 shares.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Wartsila from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Wartsila from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Wartsila had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

