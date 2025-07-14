Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $34.94. Daiwa House Industry shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 682 shares.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

