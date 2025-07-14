Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $178.26 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

