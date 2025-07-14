Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.84, but opened at $37.21. Nomura Research Institute shares last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 7,978 shares.

Nomura Research Institute Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

