Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.18. Celcuity shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 25,894 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Celcuity Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $514.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

