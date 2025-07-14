Leo Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

