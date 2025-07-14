Corrado Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $554.20 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $557.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.06 and its 200 day moving average is $505.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

