Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $224.12 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

