Apollon Financial LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cvfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.53. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.