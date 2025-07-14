iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after acquiring an additional 349,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after acquiring an additional 157,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $427.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $429.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.