Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $20.19. Demant A/S shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Demant A/S Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

