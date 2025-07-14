TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $10.85. TDK shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 2,305 shares.
TDK Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.51 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TDK Company Profile
TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TDK
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Bargain Stocks the Market Is Sleeping on Right Now
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 5 Robotics Stocks to Buy for the Future of Automation
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Joby vs. Archer: Which eVTOL Stock Is Better for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.