Shares of TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $10.85. TDK shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 2,305 shares.

TDK Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.51 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

