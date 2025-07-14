Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $7.75. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 978,105 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Trading Down 3.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.65.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold purchased 33,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.