Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $221.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Arete started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

