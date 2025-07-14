Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Surge Component had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Surge Component Trading Up 2.2%

SPRS opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Surge Component has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Surge Component Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

