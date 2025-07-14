Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $467.48 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.