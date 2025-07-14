Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Acquires 3,961 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 315.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $115.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XOM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

