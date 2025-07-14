Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $205.93 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day moving average is $196.71.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.