Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DPZ. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Melius initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.84.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $472.89. The stock had a trading volume of 98,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,521. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $500.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.