Dakota Wealth Management Sells 6,210 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.33 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.