Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,163 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,600,000 after purchasing an additional 909,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,889,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 817,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,178,000 after buying an additional 813,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.28 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

