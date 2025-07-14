iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lifted by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Innovative Wealth Building LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

IWR stock opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.