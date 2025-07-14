Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $110.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $110.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

