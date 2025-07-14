Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 590,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $332,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 124,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

