Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 966,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,982,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price objective on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $244.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

