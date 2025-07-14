OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 51,030 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 181.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7%

GS opened at $704.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $726.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

