CAVA Group (CAVA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CAVA Group (NYSE: CAVA):

7/14/2025 – CAVA Group is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2025 – CAVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2025 – CAVA Group is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2025 – CAVA Group was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/27/2025 – CAVA Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2025 – CAVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2025 – CAVA Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2025 – CAVA Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $112.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – CAVA Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – CAVA Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – CAVA Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

CAVA Group Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:CAVA traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.15. 734,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,116. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.55.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $55,543.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,063 shares in the company, valued at $831,495.08. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $230,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,321,708.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

