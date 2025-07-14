UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mobileye Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 895,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37, a PEG ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.87 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 160.50%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,354.77. This represents a 38.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,795.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

