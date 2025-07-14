Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Stake Raised by Baer Investment Advisory LLC

Baer Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 6.0% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after buying an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amphenol by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Amphenol by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $98.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.15.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

