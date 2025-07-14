Hughes Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7%

PM opened at $179.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.84 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

