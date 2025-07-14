Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 181 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $340,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $155.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

