ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Critical Review

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synopsys and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 1 13 0 2.93 ACI Worldwide 0 2 3 0 2.60

Synopsys currently has a consensus price target of $612.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.53%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Synopsys.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $6.22 billion 14.09 $2.26 billion $13.85 40.78 ACI Worldwide $1.59 billion 2.91 $203.12 million $2.54 17.43

This table compares Synopsys and ACI Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than ACI Worldwide. ACI Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Synopsys has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 34.77% 17.09% 9.98% ACI Worldwide 16.12% 20.94% 9.03%

Summary

Synopsys beats ACI Worldwide on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys



Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as optical products, and mechatronic simulations. Further, it provides security and quality testing products, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. Additionally, the company provides intelligent orchestration solution, software risk manager, and black duck software composition analysis tools. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About ACI Worldwide



ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Payments Orchestration Platform for optimizing payments; omni-channel payment platform; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, telecommunications, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, include product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

