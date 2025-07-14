Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Barclays

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KNTK. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinetik from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Kinetik Stock Down 0.1%

KNTK stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $188,213,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.16. The trade was a 100.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 7.7% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 670,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 244,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kinetik during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinetik by 14.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

