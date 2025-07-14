Leo Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $155.62 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

