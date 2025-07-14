Firestone Capital Management Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

