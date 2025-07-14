Apollon Financial LLC Purchases 3,520 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after buying an additional 6,014,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after buying an additional 469,411 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,781,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,265,000 after buying an additional 126,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,599,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,480,000 after buying an additional 188,313 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,460,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,658,000 after buying an additional 173,459 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $96.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

