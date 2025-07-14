Firestone Capital Management Has $18.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up about 4.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

